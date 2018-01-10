Get ready for more mixed weather, Montreal.

After the prolonged cold snap and snowfall earlier this week, freezing rain is on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Quebec, including Montreal, the Laurentians, the Quebec City region and Eastern Townships.

Light snow turning into freezing rain is expected to begin Wednesday evening before mild and rainy weather hits Thursday.

The weather agency warns that roads and highways may become slick overnight.

In Montreal, snow-removal operations are still underway. The city is advising people to download the free Info-Neige app or consult the city's snow-removal website.

There will be some reprieve starting Thursday morning. A warm front will settle in, which could bring an unseasonable high of up to 10 C to most of the province by Thursday.

Flooding in Terrebonne, Laval

The mixed bag of weather has also lead to flooding in municipalities nestled by rivers.

In Terrebonne, on Montreal's North Shore, authorities are keeping an eye on the rising waters in the Mille-Îles River.

"Seeing as how we had very cold temperatures during the holiday season, there was a lot of fragile ice and blockages everywhere," said Érick Harnois, the fire chief for Terrebonne.

Flooding has affected three homes in the area, but there have been no evacuations to date.

Terrebonne has had an ice breaking machine out on the river since Monday to help ease the flow of the water.

Firefighters in Terrebonne using The Frog to break up ice on Milles Îles River. Three homes had some flooding but water has receded. pic.twitter.com/6cKKrWReHs — @TurnbullJay

The City of Laval said that the water level on the Rivière des Prairies is high, especially in the Saint-Dorothée, Laval-des-Rapides areas. It is also rising near the Bordeaux and Viau bridges.

Residents are advised to be on guard and take preventive actions in case of flooding. The city also recommends checking sump pumps to ensure they are working properly.

The milder weather is expected to help the ice accumulation in the rivers melt and stabilize the water levels.