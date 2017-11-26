When two young Quebec football players chose to leave the province to play for Western University in London, Ont., the criticism quickly mounted.

"Everyone doubted our choice," said linebacker Philippe Dion, who is from Blainville, Que.

After playing for the Champlain College Cougars, he opted to join the Mustangs in 2014. As it stands, Dion is one of 11 players from Quebec donning purple and white.

"They asked us why we were leaving Quebec," he said. "They told us it was the strongest conference."

The decision finally paid off on Saturday, when the Western Mustangs won the Vanier Cup in a crushing 39-17 win against the top-ranked Laval University's Rouge et Or.

It was Montrealer Cédric Joseph who scored two touchdowns as the Mustangs ran the table and ended a 23-year Canadian university football championship drought.

"We want to prove to the world that doubted our choice that we were capable of playing football in Ontario," said Dion.

Offensive lineman David Brown, middle, running back Cedric Joseph, left, and linebacker Jean Gabriel Poulin, right, lead the Western Mustangs onto the field prior to their Vainer Cup football game victory over the Laval Rouge et Or. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Perfect season

The Mustangs showed up to the final game with a perfect season under their belt and a strong offensive team.

But there were still doubts that they could live up to the Rouge et Or, a national powerhouse that leads Canadian university football with nine Vanier Cup titles.

"I am really tired of hearing that," said Dion.

"The world doesn't realize that teams like Laurier, like Guelph, are great teams. Yes, Laval and [Université de] Montréal have strong programs, but there are other good programs in Canada."

Both the Rouge et Or and the Carabins are part of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) conference.

While not all football program funding models are equal, both Montreal and Laval run competitive models that are like private businesses.

There was also rumours that the Mustangs hadn't faced off against strong opponents all season and that they benefited from an easy run on their way to the finals.

Members of the Laval Rouge et Or defence sit on the bench moments before the final whistle in their defeat by the Western Mustangs in the Vanier Cup in Hamilton, Ont. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

For Jean-Gabriel Poulin, the punishing run leading to the victory was more than enough to prove that he chose the right team.

"Everyone told us that we didn't have any competition this year," the linebacker from Saint-Nicolas on Quebec City's South Shore said after the win.

"And they were right. We didn't have any competition this year and we didn't have any today either."

A tight-knit team

Before stepping out on the field, the Mustangs were already gearing up for a victory in the locker room.

"We said 'nothing can stop us,'" said Poulin.

The Rouge et Or has the top-rated defence in the country, but the Mustangs were able to score on the opening drive and never allowed their opponents to gain traction.

The Western Mustangs had a perfect season with and won the Vanier Cup game against the Laval Rouge et Or. (Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press)

While putting in the effort was key to this season, Poulin credited the victory to how close the players are on and off the field.

"Whether you're a Quebecer, Ontarian or from British Columbia, it doesn't matter," he said. "We are a united team. I've never been a part of a group like this one — it's unbelieveable."