As homeowners start tearing out waterlogged floors and walls, officials in flood-stricken neighbourhoods are asking volunteers to lend a hand.

"We're just at the early stages," said Itsik Romano, whose basement on Maçons Street in Pierrefonds was almost a metre-deep in water at the peak of the flood.

"I have to rip off everything from the basement, from the floor. I have to throw [out] some furniture."

Romano has a contractor to help with his demolition, but he said others on his street are in need of help.

As well, while hundreds of volunteers showed up to fill and distribute sandbags at the height of the floods, more volunteers are now needed to haul those sandbags away, according to municipal and borough officials.

"There have been amazing volunteer groups that have helped us a lot," said Romano.

Where you can help

Several municipalities are organizing volunteer crews: