Some areas of Quebec are experiencing minor flooding Wednesday with rainfall expected to worsen the problem as the week wears on.

According to the Quebec government's public security website, the areas currently experiencing minor flooding include: Lanoraie, Sorel and Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, all located between Montreal and Trois-Rivières.

Sections of road in Joliette, Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, located in the Lanaudière region, are also affected by flooding.

Hydro Météo, a non-governmental agency that monitors water levels, signalled that areas in Mauricie and Outaouais regions are also experiencing minor flooding.

The Richelieu River's water level remains high and is rising. It is expected to stay high into Thursday. Rivière Saint-Charles near Quebec City is also high.

There is also some isolated flooding around Lac des Deux Montagnes west of Montreal.

@CBCMontreal So, probably more flooding expected around the Island! Here's Jack Layton Park. Bench by tree usually overlooks the boat launch 6" below. pic.twitter.com/lvF5EcnCxL — @DiLaheurte

Rain is expected to start Wednesday in areas across southern Quebec and continue on and off until at least Friday.

The spring thaw, along with heavy rainfall, already caused flooding in southern Quebec during the long weekend.