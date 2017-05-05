Quebec municipalities already hit by flooding were bracing for more wet weather today.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for parts of the province on Friday.

Officials said the ground is so saturated it has little ability to absorb further rainfall. So far, more than 124 cities and towns across the province are now dealing with flooding.

For many, the situation will worsen over the weekend as rain continues to fall.

The Montreal area was expected to receive 25 millimetres of rain Friday, with wet weather expected to continue through the weekend.

Environment Canada has forecast up to 50 millimetres of rain for the Laurentians north of Montreal.

The weather could worsen an already precarious situation for some municipalities, who have seen their water levels rise significantly in the last week.

Urgences Québec says more than 1,326 residences across the province have been affected by flooding this week.

Among the hardest hit municipalities are Île Bizard, Île Mercier, Pierrefonds, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Rigaud and Laval-sur-le Lac.