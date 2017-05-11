With rainfall in the forecast for much of Quebec this weekend, areas still dealing with flooding are preparing for the worst, even though the rain may affect water levels in some places more than others.

During his daily update Wednesday morning, Montreal fire department Chief Bruno Lachance said the expected rain isn't alarming, but they are not taking any chances.

"We're being vigilant and keeping our teams in place," he said.

Firefighters, army and police worked to strengthen a 1.2-kilometre dike along Lalande Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough yesterday, one of the boroughs hardest hit by this spring's flooding.

Lachance said water levels have dropped by five to seven centimetres from their peak around the city, and that trend is expected to continue.

Across the province, 4,141 homes are flooded and 3,033 people have been forced out of their homes.

Flooding may worsen in Mauricie

Halifax-based frigate HMCS Montréal, which was to be in Montreal Friday as part of the city's 375th anniversary ceremonies, was reassigned and will be in Trois-Rivières from Thursday morning until Saturday to help with flood relief efforts.

Halifax-based frigate HMCS Montréal is expected to arrive at the Trois-Rivières port Thursday morning. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The rain is expected to cause problems in the Mauricie region, where it is expected to raise the water level in an already swollen Lac Saint-Pierre.

The lake, a widening of the St. Lawrence River west of Trois-Rivières, is already dealing with high tides that have flooded parts of the shoreline.

Environment Minister David Heurtel says the region had an unusual amount of snow this season. The spring thaw, coupled with the rain and high tides, have combined to create a difficult situation there.

A state of emergency was declared Wednesday in the municipality of Yamachiche, on the lake's north shore. In the area, soldiers wade through waist-high water, delivering sandbags to residents using rafts.

That's where Premier Philippe Couillard will be this afternoon, meeting with residents and taking stock of the damage.