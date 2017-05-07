The Canadian Forces added more troops to the province Sunday as residents struggled to stave off floodwaters and the rain continued to fall.

"I'm heartbroken. This is so sad," said Pina Bissi, a single mom who lives with her son and dog on Dieppe Street in Pierrefonds on Montreal's West Island, where three dikes were breached overnight.

"What are these families going to do? What am I going to do? I'm next. What am I going to do?"

There will be 1,200 troops on the ground by the end of Sunday, up from 400 last night, authorities said in a Sunday morning briefing.

Across Quebec, 126 municipalities are now considered part of flood zones, and the number of homes affected is in the thousands.

A state of emergency was declared in Rigaud, and residents in several areas were ordered to leave their homes.

The worst-hit communities include those in western Quebec, such as Rigaud, Gatineau, and Hudson, and all along the the north shore of the Lake of Two Mountains, including Oka and Kanesatake.

More people were also ordered to leave their homes overnight on the West Island, including Pierrefonds.

Residents on de Vimy in Pierrefonds slinging sandbags together #flood pic.twitter.com/FrNQPiO45T — @simon_nak

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for several areas in the west of Quebec as well as an unseasonably cold frost warning that could see temperatures drop below freezing and snowfall in higher terrain across southern Quebec.

​Mayor Denis Coderre urged people to stay calm, and heed the advice of authorities.

"We need to make sure that people understand that it's going to take a while," he told reporters Sunday.

"I understand the frustration. I understand the fatigue."

Residents asked to leave homes

More than 1,000 residents across Quebec have been forced from their home due to flooding.

Several municipalities have recommended that residents leave flood zones. In Laval, authorities have asked about 40 homeowners to leave Île Verte and Île-Roussin. They are concerned that the bridges connecting the islands could be washed out.

At least 175 more homes were evacuated overnight on Montreal's West Island.

Homeowners living on Montreal's Île Mercier were among those asked to leave. Despite the warning some have decided to stay, even as the only bridge connecting the island to Montreal has been completely closed to all vehicles.

Rain, rain, rain

Environment Canada has also issued a rainfall warning for Gaspé and the surrounding area. They said a low pressure system will sweep over the area and bring with it between 30 and 60 millimeters of rain until Monday.

On Quebec's North Shore they are forecasting up 80 to 130 millimeters of rain from Sept-Îles to Natashquan.

Environment Canada are warning that residents in low-lying areas may see some flooding.