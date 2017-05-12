After a long week of fighting floodwaters, some good news — the weekend weather forecast, once ominous, won't be as problematic as first thought.

Parts of the Mauricie region in central Quebec, where the fear was a prediction of 59 millimetres of rain could increase water levels in and around an already swollen Lac Saint-Pierre, will only see up to 25 millimetres of rain over the weekend.

High winds and the tides are still a concern in that area, as well as in other parts of the province, but they won't be as strong as previously thought, said Environment Minister David Heurtel.

Officials are warning residents that wind may create waves that cause further damage to their homes.

About 4,485 residences have been flooded so far across the province, forcing some 3,641 people from their homes.

The outlook is also better in western Quebec, where water levels in the Ottawa River, Lake of Two Mountains and the Milles-Iles and des Prairies rivers continue to decrease, according to Heurtel.

Water levels in Lac St-Louis are expected to remain stable, even though the water flow in Lake Ontario is going up, Heurtel said.

Even so, Montreal fire department Chief Bruno Lachance said no one is taking any chances.

Members of the Armed Forces were in Pierrefonds-Roxboro yesterday reinforcing a dike on Dauville Street and pumping water out of the neighbourhood.

Next steps

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said phase two of the government's plan to help affected residents, the compensation phase, is underway.

He echoed comments made by Premier Philippe Couillard, who said yesterday that the province is in the process of reviewing its compensation plan and changes may be forthcoming.

The levels of compensation will be higher, Coiteux said, but there will still be a maximum.

"We want to be more generous, and we want to do it in the right way," he said.

During a visit Thursday to the Mauricie, Couillard told flood victims that the Canadian Armed Forces will stick around, even after water levels go down, to help out.