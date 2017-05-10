With the flooding either at its peak or nearing it, many Quebecers are wondering how they will be compensated for the things they have lost.

Government officials have been encouraging flood victims to apply for the province's compensation fund. Officials from Quebec's Public Security Ministry have been holding information sessions in flood-stricken areas to help victims apply for any money they're entitled to.

Those sessions are providing some details on what is covered and up to how much.

Prevention work compensation

For those who stayed in their homes and tried to save them from the floodwater, the government will pay them $11.25/hour, minimum wage, for their efforts up, to a maximum of $3,000.

The materials they bought to protect their homes will also be reimbursed up to the same maximum.

Flood victims who stayed behind and tried to save their homes will be compensated. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Those who were forced from their homes will have part of their lodging arrangements covered as well — $20 a day per person, but only starting the fourth day.

Homes

The maximum amount available for damage to a home is $159,208.

For work that has to be done immediately, such as pumping out water or opening walls to prevent mould from forming, Quebec will pay 100 per cent of the fees charged by a cleaning business or construction entrepreneur, minus a $500 deductible.

If homeowners decide to do the work themselves, the government will pay them $11.25/hour, and will reimburse the price of cleaning products.

Admissible damage, such as to foundation, hot water tanks, insulation, windows and plumbing, will be reimbursed up to 80 per cent.

A man fixes a hose connected to a pump at his flooded house on Île Bizard, Que., near Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

There are also funds available for repairs to walkways and other access routes to homes.

Residents keep an eye on the flood waters on Île Mercier May 5, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

For homes that are declared a total loss, the province will reimburse its value up to $159,208, excluding the value of the land. Another $25,000 is available for demolition costs.

Movable property, such as furniture and appliances, will also be covered, though there is a $100 deductible. The amount varies based on each item.