Rain, spring thaw triggers flooding in Quebec

Rain and warm weather has led to flooding in some areas of Quebec, and has authorities closely monitoring water levels across the province.

The Public Security Ministry's website shows 24 areas where minor or medium-level flooding is occurring, mainly in the Eastern Townships Beauce, and Quebec City.

In Lévis, residents of Oscar-Carrier, Marcel-Roussel and de la Boucle streets are being asked to leave their homes Monday morning as a precaution.

In many places, the ground is saturated and the water absorption is at a minimum, explained Pierre Corbin of Hydro-Météo, which monitors water levels across the province.

That lack of absorption and the continued rain, though it has tapered off somewhat, could lead to more flooding, he said.

Lac Louise, in the Eastern Townships, the Famine and Chaudière rivers, in the Beauce, and the Rivière Saint-Charles in Quebec City are already flooding, and water levels are expected to rise there.

Closer to Montreal, some streets in the western part of Laval and in Terrebonne are also seeing minor flooding as water from the Mille Îles River spills its banks.

The Lake of Two Mountains near Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is under surveillance.

The rain and snow melt have already led to flooding in some homes and forced some evacuations in the Beauce and the Gaspé.