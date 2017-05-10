Though water levels are gradually starting to go down, officials are warning it may be awhile before things are truly back to normal for Quebec flood victims.

The latest numbers released on Tuesday evening by Urgence Québec show 3,882 homes are flooded — a jump of over 1,000 from the day before. Some 2,721 people have been forced from their homes.

Both Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux have expressed hope that, weather permitting, water levels will be back to normal by month's end.

"We have to be patient. It's not a situation that will improve right away," Coiteux said Tuesday.

Provincial officials will provide their daily update on flood relief efforts from Montreal this morning.

But the weekend forecast may cause more problems in some areas.

In Hudson, a town along the Lake of Two Mountains about 20 kilometres west of the island of Montreal, residents are trying to save a cornerstone of the community.

Despite the best efforts of volunteers, firefighters and club members, water has infiltrated the Hudson Yacht Club clubhouse, a 105-year-old building.

Hudson Yacht Club member André Seguin stands near what is usually a beach, but has been overtaken by floodwater. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

And even now that the water is receding, they're still trying to fortify the clubhouse — the weekend wind may create waves that could cause further damage.

Coiteux said while the focus is still on directly helping those who need it, the government is in the process of planning the next phase of intervention — cleanup, rebuilding and compensation for damage.

Flood victims who need financial assistance can call the province at 1-888-643-2433.