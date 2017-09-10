Some Quebec residents who were affected by spring flooding are expressing frustration with the government's response to the disaster.

Several dozen people held a rally on Montreal's West Island on Sunday to protest the slow speed of government aid.

Many of them say they haven't received any financial assistance and are having trouble getting information on the status of their files.

Others say they're still waiting for the inspection reports that will tell them if they're allowed to rebuild.

The provincial government says 278 municipalities were flooded and more than 5,000 residences affected, while 4,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has repeatedly asked the public for patience as the government works its way through thousands of requests for assistance.