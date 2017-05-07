Between the rain in the forecast and the expected rush of water that will be making its way downstream from the Ottawa River, there will be little rest for the more than 100 cities and municipalities across Quebec currently experiencing flooding.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for several areas in the west of Quebec on Saturday as well as an unseasonably cold frost warning that could see temperatures drop below freezing and snowfall in higher terrain across Southern Quebec.

This comes as more than 400 Canadian Forces soldiers from CFB Valcartier were deployed on Saturday in a number of regions facing severe flooding.

Residents asked to leave

As of Saturday, the province said over 1,000 residents across Quebec have been forced from their home due to flooding.

Several municipalities have recommended that residents leave flood zones. In Laval, authorities have asked about 40 homeowners to leave Île Verte and Île-Roussin. They are concerned that the bridges connecting the islands could be washed out.

A resident walks through the flooded Île Mercier streets. People there may be forced to leave their homes as rising water overtakes the island. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

In Montreal 50 homeowners living on Île Mercier were asked to leave their properties. Despite the warning some have decided to stay, even as the only bridge connecting the island to Montreal has been completely closed to all vehicles.

Storm heading towards Gaspé

Environment Canada has also issued a rainfall warning for Gaspé and the surrounding area. They said a low pressure system will sweep over the area and bring with it between 30 and 60 millimeters of rain until monday.

On Quebec's North Shore they are forecasting up 80 to 130 millimeters of rain from Sept-Îles to Natashquan.

Environment Canada are warning that residents in low-lying areas may see some flooding.