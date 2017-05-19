The Quebec government is introducing measures aimed at facilitating the process for those who have to rebuild their flooded homes.

Announced Friday, the idea is to help victims restore their homes quickly and in the best conditions, said Labour Minister Dominique Vien.

Among them, contractors are being asked to be "civic minded" and not hike prices for their services.

The other measures include:

Distribution of information packets, produced by the province's building inspection board (RBQ), that include tips on general safety as well as safety surrounding electricity, gas and plumbing.

Creation of a list of contractors and businesses specialized in decontamination and cleaning that agreed conduct business at a reasonable price.

Publication of a reference list with suggested prices for different work, which will be done over the weekend.

Presence of representatives from the RBQ, Quebec's construction association (CCQ) and the province's workplace health, safety and standards board (CNESST) at information sessions held across the province.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said that all the relevant information will be posted online, but will also be sent directly to people living in flood zones.

Coiteux said that while situation is improving across the province and in most regions in Quebec, victims are in recovery mode. Authorities will be paying close attention to the area near Lac Saint-Jean, in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Water levels there are high and rain is expected over the weekend.

Earlier this week, Coiteux announced an increase to compensation for flood victims, bumping up the total amount they can receive for damage to their homes to $200,000.