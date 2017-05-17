The Liberal government is expected to increase by about $40,000 the amount of money Quebecers can get in compensation for damage to their flooded homes.

The original maximum was $159,208, but according to Radio-Canada's Sébastien Bovet, Premier Philippe Couillard will announce this afternoon that amount will be bumped up to $200,000.

Couillard, Public Secuity Minister Martin Coiteux and Finance Minister Carlos Leitao are expected to reveal that and other changes to the compensation program at a news conference in Montreal at 2:30 p.m.

That amount doesn't include money for movable objects, living expenses and measures undertaken by residents to protect their homes, all of which are subject to different maximums.

The Liberals have been promising to revise their flood compensation program over the last few days as the waters recede and people start returning to their homes to take stock of the damage.

The province is urging those who want to make a claim to attend one of their information sessions, where government representatives are on hand to help fill out forms and answer questions.

Upcoming sessions include:

Oka : 7:30 p.m. at 183 des Anges Street on May 18.

: 7:30 p.m. at 183 des Anges Street on May 18. Ahuntsic-Cartierville : 10 a.m. at the YMCA on 11885 Laurentien Boulevard on May 20.

: 10 a.m. at the YMCA on 11885 Laurentien Boulevard on May 20. Terrasse-Vaudreuil: 7:30 p.m. at the Salle communautaire, 78 7e Avenue on May 25.

Flood victims who need financial assistance or have questions about the forms but who can't attend information sessions can call the province at 1-888-643-2433.

More than 700 people have applied so far.