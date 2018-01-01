Quebecers will see the price of several public services go up in 2018, but they will also get some annual tax relief.

Here's a rundown of what to expect in the new year.

License and registration

Quebecers who hold a driver's permit for a passenger vehicle will pay $1.05 more. As of 2018, the annual cost will come to a total of $84.29.

For those who have motorcycle licenses, they will have to pay $91.33, which is about a dollar more than what it was.

Registration rates are also increasing, but it varies depending on the situation and what vehicle you have.

Daycare fees

The base rate of $7.75 remained in effect from April to December 2017, but daycare fees are on their way up this year. Families will now have to pay 30 cents more for the base amount of $8.05 per day per child.

Families that earn between $51,340 and $77,005 will pay $8.75 per day, an increase of 75 cents. Those who earn more than $165,005 will see the highest jump from $13.90 to $21.95 per day.

Quebec daycare fees are going up this year. (CBC)

Health tax

After the Liberal government abolished the health contribution, Quebecers won't have to dig up extra cash this year when they file their taxes.

In 2017, Quebecers earning less than $134,095 didn't have to pay their 2016 contribution, which put between $50 and $175 back in their pockets.

Now Quebecers above that tax bracket won't have to pay up either this season.

Transit fees

In Montreal, public transit user fees do not appear to be going up — at least for now. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced last April that users wouldn't have to shell out more money for the bus and Metro.

Under the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), single-fare and monthly pass rates will also remain the same for commuters who take the train to and from Montreal.

The STM isn't raising its price for its fares just yet. (CBC)

Income tax break

Quebecers who earn less than $42,705 will be getting a little bit more back when filing their income taxes.

In November, the provincial government announced an annual tax relief that could range from $278 for individuals to $756 for a family of four with a combined income of $88,000.

This includes a reduction in the lowest tax rate on earned income, which will drop from 16 per cent to 15 per cent in time for tax season.

Parents will also see a $100 per child supplement for school supplies.

Electricity

Hydro-Québec has put in an application to the province's energy boards to raise its rates by 1.1 per cent.

If approved, the increase means customers will pay about $2.20 per month for a medium-sized home.

Customers could be paying more for electricity in 2018. (Radio-Canada)

Legalized pot — eventually

Quebec is gearing up to sell recreational marijuana by July, the deadline outlined by the federal government.

While the price range has not yet been revealed, it is something that Quebecers will soon be able to buy legally online and in person.