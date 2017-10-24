The provincial government is expected to release guidelines today on how its face-covering ban is supposed to be implemented.

The directives were originally meant for administrators within the public service, but with criticism of the law coming from all sides, Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée will release them to the general public later this morning.

The minister will "put things into perspective" and "reassure people," according to Isabelle Marier St-Onge, Vallée's press attaché.

When Bill 62 was introduced last week, Vallée said that information on how the law would be applied would come out by next July.

But that timeline has been moved up in order to address the uproar the law has sparked.

The legislation has been panned as targeting Muslim women who wear the niqab or burka, which covers their faces to varying degrees when they are in public.

Municipal politicians have said it's unfair to ask public servants, such as bus drivers or library workers, to enforce the law.

No sanctions for non-compliance, government says

Marier St-Onge provided some clarity regarding the government's intentions on Monday.

In an email, she said the government wants people to uncover their faces when they receive a public service but stressed that "we will apply common sense."

There are no sanctions listed in the legislation for those who don't comply and the provincial government has no intention of establishing a patrol unit to ensure the rules are followed, she said.

The law has been criticized by the premiers of Ontario and Alberta, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and ordinary citizens, who have held protests to show their opposition

A group of women wore niqabs during a protest in the Metro over the weekend. (Matt D'Amours)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said governments shouldn't tell women what they can and cannot wear.

But there is support in Quebec for what the law is trying to achieve — an Angus Reid poll published before Bill 62 became law showed that 87 per cent of Quebecers agree with its objectives.

Vallée pointed out that most members of Quebec's legislature agree with the principle behind the bill.

"We get criticism both from those who say we're going too far and those who consider that we're not going far enough."