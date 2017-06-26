More than 11,000 Quebecers have notified the province of the treatments they are willing and unwilling to receive in the event they can't consent to medical care, Radio-Canada has learned.

They are doing so by filing what are called advance medical directives (AMD) with a provincial registry. The process was created under Quebec's 2014 Act respecting end-of-life care and has been in place for a year.

According to the province, AMDs apply in specific clinical situations that are not necessarily emergency situations, including:

End-of-life situations.

Situation of severe, irreversible loss of cognitive functions.

Another situation of severe, irreversible loss of cognitive functions.

In total, 11,386 Quebecers have filed AMD forms with the province. Of that number, 6,767 are over the age of 65 and 2,806 are between the ages of 55 and 64.

The remaining 1,813 people were between the ages of 18 and 54.

Helping families make difficult choices

Anyone over the age of 18 who is capable of giving consent can register AMDs with the province.

Saint-Jérôme resident Céline Côté told Radio-Canada she registered her directives to help her family make difficult choices concerning her care if she is no longer in a position to consent.

"If I have serious dementia or am in an irreversible coma, I'm not interested in being kept alive," she said.

Côté listed five treatments that she would not be willing to receive should she find herself suffering from either of those two conditions. Those treatments include cardiopulmonary resuscitation, ventilation, dialysis and forced or artificial nutrition or hydration.

Health Ministry spokesperson Caroline Dupont said more people are likely completing AMDs as they advance in age.

"It's perhaps a growing awareness that they're getting older that leads them to put in writing their advanced medical directives," she said.

'A big plus for the patient'

The registry is also proving useful to medical professionals, who have consulted the registry more than 3,000 times since its inception.

"The registry has its uses and, obviously, the fact that it's accessible by the medical team that's providing the treatment, that's a big plus for the patient," said patient rights advocate Jean-Pierre Ménard.

It's important, however, that anyone completing an AMD be fully informed of the consequences of refusing certain treatments.

"If you refuse certain treatments, you have to know that it can lead to death," he said.