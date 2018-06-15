Couillard says his government 'took care of business,' predicts Liberal majority in October election

Premier Philippe Couillard says his government has made good on its promise to "take care of business" in its first four-year mandate, predicting Quebec voters would deliver him a second majority government in the fall election.

At a Friday morning outdoor news conference, backed up by all the members of the Liberal caucus, who burst into applause on his projection of a new Liberal win, Couillard never mentioned François Legault.

Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec has been leading the Liberals in successive polls.

Asked by reporters why he did not mention Legault when his party issued a news release questioning Legault's credibility hours earlier, the Liberal leader became testy.

"Everything he [Legault] predicted we could not do, we did," he said.

"We balanced the budget, we reduced taxes, we created jobs."

"I did exactly what I said I would do," Couillard said.

The premier also defended his government's decision to invest in Bombardier's C Series passenger jet and in favour of supply management, ensuring stable incomes for Quebec's dairy farmers.

Couillard named U.S. President Donald Trump as a source of "economic instability at our doorstep."

"The decisions of Donald Trump are as much a threat for the economic stability of Quebec as for our workers, our businesses and our agriculture," Couillard said.

"We will certainly defend them with strength and determination."

The businessman vs. the doctor

At his news conference, Legault criticized Couillard's economic record, asking why Quebec is dependent on $11 billion a year in federal equalization payments if the province is doing so well.

"Ask yourself the question," Legault said. "Would you prefer a premier who is a doctor or a premier who is a businessman?"

The CAQ leader said Couillard gave Quebec's doctors an extra $1 billion in salary and by investing in Bombardier Inc.'s C Series, rather that in Bombardier shares, the value of that $1.3 billion now is worth about half the original amount.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is applauded by caucus members at a news conference marking the end of the National Assembly session, Friday, June 15, Legault is flanked by Genevieve Guilbault, left, and Nathalie Roy, right. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

"I humbly submit that I am a better negotiator than Philippe Couillard," he said, adding that Couillard wants to mount a fear campaign against the CAQ.

He promised English-speaking Quebecers he would "never, never hold a referendum on sovereignty" and rejected suggestions he is a businessman like Donald Trump.

"If I was an American I would have voted for Hillary Clinton," Legault said.

"Philippe Couillard will offer fear. We will offer hope."

Montreal leader in job creation

The Liberal leader mentioned a newspaper story Friday, based on a report by the investment promotion agency Montréal International, which found that in 2017, Montreal had the best job creation record of any major North American urban centre.

​"The economy is doing better and that is important because when the economy is doing well, everything is possible," he said. His Liberals offered Quebecers "a new Quebec that is prosperous and confident."

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitão shakes hands with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard before presenting his first budget in 2014. Leitão met his goal of balancing the budget in 2015-16. (The Canadian Press)

But he did warn of the looming challenge of a manpower shortage, particularly in Quebec's regions, which could also threaten existing jobs.

"We will not have enough workers unless we act urgently on this," Couillard said, in an apparent challenge to Legault's commitment to reduce immigration.

"The answer cannot be closing our borders," he said. "The answer cannot be rejecting others.

"That would mean a return to unemployment, a return to the deficit, a return to negative growth."

Campaigning in 2014, Couillard promised his would be the most open and transparent government Quebecers had known.

Critics say he has not delivered on that commitment but Couillard insisted, saying his government did present new legislation of access to information.

Quebec Economy, Science and Innovation Minister Dominique Anglade offered $100 million in financial aid for small companies in the province's steel and aluminum industries. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

When reporters pointed out that bill was not adopted, Couillard said that was another reason why he needed a new mandate.

Oct. 1 will be Quebec's first fixed-date election. Close to 20 Liberal ministers and backbenchers will not be running again.

While all the parties have been running unofficial campaigns for months, Couillard said will opted for touring the province and meeting people over mounting an aggressive campaign this summer.