A man and two women are dead after a helicopter crashed and caught fire Thursday night in a field in Drummondville, about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec did not provide more details about the victims, according to Radio-Canada.

Police say that emergency services were called to the scene near Saint-Jean-Baptiste Road in the Saint-Joachim-de-Courval area around 9 p.m. The helicopter caught fire following the crash.

Police say accessing the helicopter was difficult because of its location.

The road is closed off to traffic until further notice.