A man and two women are dead after a helicopter crashed and caught fire Thursday night in a field in Drummondville, about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec did not provide more details about the victims, according to Radio-Canada. 

Police say that emergency services were called to the scene near Saint-Jean-Baptiste Road in the Saint-Joachim-de-Courval area around 9 p.m. The helicopter caught fire following the crash.

Police say accessing the helicopter was difficult because of its location.

The road is closed off to traffic until further notice.

With files from Radio-Canada