Quebec provincial police expect to arrest at least 30 people today following during raids targeting a Hells Angels-related biker gang.

Police say the people they are after are members of the Deimos Crew, a gang that allegedly controls a drug trafficking ring that operates in several regions of Quebec.

The suspects are expected to appear in court later today in Trois-Rivières to face drug-related charges, according to a Sûreté du Québec news release.

More than 200 police officers descended on locations in the Mauricie, Monteregie, and central Quebec regions, as well as Portneuf in the Quebec City area as part of the raids.

The RCMP, several regional police forces, and Revenu Québec are also involved in the operation.