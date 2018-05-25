Police seize nearly 2 million methamphetamine pills at lab north of Montreal

Police will continue dismantling a drug lab in a small town north of Montreal after seizing nearly two million methamphetamine pills there yesterday.

The police operation began Thursday afternoon with raids in nine places, all north of the city — Chertsey, where the lab is located, Sainte-Béatrix, Saint-Félix-de-Valois, Saint-Charles-Borromée and in Laval.

So far, police have seized:

1.7 million methamphetamine pills.

4 kilograms of cocaine.

14 kilograms of pure methamphetamine.

More than $100,000 in cash.

Police are trying to prove the people behind the operation could supply up to 600,000 pills per week to various criminal organizations.

Three men have been arrested and are being questioned.

It could take anywhere between a few hours to a few days to dismantle the lab because its contents could be harmful to police and surrounding residents, said SQ Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The raids are being carried out by a special mixed squad focused on organized crime and led by the Sûreté du Québec.