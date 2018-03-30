Quebec police clamp down on dangerous driving this holiday weekend

Buckle up, drivers.

Police forces across Quebec will be out on the roads starting this holiday weekend to crack down on motorists and passengers who are not wearing their seatbelts.

The Sûreté du Québec said 30 per cent of drivers and passengers who died behind the wheel from 2012 to 2016 weren't wearing their seatbelt.

While there will be a heavier police presence on roads across the province, the SQ says the safety campaign will also focus on regions such as Chaudières-Appalaches and Centre-du-Québec.

A person who is caught in a vehicle without a seatbelt could pay up to $100 in fines and could lose up to three demerit points.

If a seatbelt is removed, altered or unusable, the fine could be up to $300.