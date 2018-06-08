Quebec politicians congratulate Doug Ford, Ontario's next premier

Quebec's premier says he is looking forward to working with incoming Ontario premier Doug Ford and his newly elected Progressive Conservative government.

Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FordNation</a>, looking forward to working with you to advance the interests of Québec and Ontario. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnPoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PolQc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PolQc</a> —@phcouillard

In a series of tweets, Philippe Couillard then said it had been "a great pleasure" working with outgoing Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne, who he called "a great Premier and a good friend."

Couillard says he hopes to work with Ford to advance the interests of both provinces.

Outgoing Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, right, and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, left, shake hands and kiss cheeks at the end a joint meeting of cabinet ministers in 2016. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

On Thursday night, Ford captured 76 seats, securing a majority government and ending nearly 15 years of Liberal power in the province.

Wynne, whose party had a majority at Queen's Park prior to the election, was handily beaten in what was characterized as a stunning collapse — the Liberals only managed to secure seven seats, losing official party status and prompting Wynne to step down as leader.

Big changes, says Legault

In a lighthearted message, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault reached out to two winners Thursday night.

"Big night! Big changes! Bravo to Doug Ford and Alexander Ovechkin!" he wrote, referring to the hockey player who, after years of early-round playoff exits, finally captured the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals Thursday night.

Grosse soirée!<br>Gros changements!<br>Bravo à Doug Ford et à Alexander Ovechkin! —@francoislegault

The result in Ontario may bode well for Legault, whose CAQ currently holds the third largest number of seats at the National Assembly. By the same token, it may be a sign of things to come for the Quebec Liberals.

Both Ford and Legault espouse more right-leaning beliefs, though Legault has been characterized as more of a centrist politician.

Both men have also been described as populists and compared to U.S. President Donald Trump by their political rivals.

In the latest polls ahead of provincial elections in October, Legault's CAQ held the most public support, narrowly edging out the governing Quebec Liberals.