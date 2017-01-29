Several Quebec political leaders are denouncing President Donald Trump's executive order that put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre took to social media to stress the importance of inclusion and tolerance following the ban, which has stranded people around the world and led to widespread condemnation.

"Montreal is a land of welcome that is defined by its diversity and solidarity. Proud to welcome citizens of the world," Coderre, a former federal immigration minister for the Liberals, wrote on Twitter using the hashtag MuslimBan.

Coderre said he supports the position of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also used social media to reiterate his government's policy on refugees.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength," Trudeau wrote.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée, who has questioned the province's immigration levels and proposed a ban on religious symbols for public employees, called the ban "odious."

Even Bernard Drainville, architect of the PQ's failed secular charter, said he was proud of Trudeau's stance.

«Le décret de Trump est odieux et doit être condamné par tous» @JFLisee #PolQc #AssNat — @partiquebecois

No comment from Couillard

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has yet to issue a public statement on the ban, even though several other provincial leaders have been quick to come out against it.

A request for comment from his office was not immediately returned Sunday.

Marian Vayghan reacts after her Iranian uncle had been released from a detention centre on Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, who last year expressed concerns about Canada's refugee plan, said his province would provide assistance should the federal government in Ottawa need it.

The executive order, announced just one week after Trump was sworn in, halts the processing of all Syrian refugees and barred entry for at least 90 days of anyone travelling from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

The suspension is intended to provide time to review how refugees are vetted before they are allowed to resettle in the United States.

In an apparent about-face Saturday night, U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn said Canadian passport-holders — including dual citizens — would not be affected by the ban.

"We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passport will be dealt with in the usual process," the Prime Minister's Office told CBC News, saying clarification was sought from Flynn.