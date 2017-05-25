The Quebec provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s following the death of a dog nicknamed Earthquake that was found buried alive in a field on Tuesday.
The Sûreté du Québec say he turned himself in to a police station in Rouville, in the Montérégie.
The dog, that later succumbed to his injuries while under veterinary care, was found by a passerby in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, 68 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Ingrid Asselin of the Sûreté du Québec told CBC the man was arrested today and released a promise to appear. He is expected to be charged with animal cruelty, said Asselin.
Following his discovery, the injured male boxer was taken in by a veterinary clinic in Chambly.
Officials said when the dog was found it appeared it had been strangled and hit with a blunt object before being buried.
The investigation is still ongoing, and Asselin said that further consultation with an expert is required.