If you thought having well-paid doctors would translate to having better access to health care, a new study suggests you were mistaken.

While Quebec's doctors saw the total amount devoted to their salaries double over a 10-year period, the number of days they worked went down, as did the number of patients they saw.

Those are some of the findings from an independent study commissioned by the Quebec's Health and Welfare Commissioner.

"The sustainability of the health care system is threatened by the level of investment in compensation, whereas in just about every sector there has been a drop in investment," said Damien Contandriopoulos, one of the researchers.

In 2006, the province's doctors were paid $3.3 billion. That total jumped to $6.6 billion by 2015, an average annual increase of about 8 per cent.

Meantime, by 2015 doctors were working an average of seven fewer days than they were in 2006, and were seeing about two fewer patients per day of work.

Damien Contandriopoulos says while the province has more doctors per capita than ever before, that isn’t translating to better access to care for patients because doctors are working less. (Radio-Canada)

New agreements

The salary increases were the product of two separate deals, the government signed with the province's family doctors and specialists in 2007.

The province's specialists saw their annual salaries go from $335,003 in 2006 to $472,991 in 2015. General practitioners made $223,752 a year in 2006, and $281,053 in 2015.

"The amounts that were given to doctors were given to them under agreements that aimed to increase doctors' revenue. That was the goal and that goal was met," said Contandriopoulos.

He said while the province has more doctors per capita than ever before, that isn't translating to better access because they are working less on an individual basis.

Rumblings of discontent

The study's findings come a week after a group of doctors banded together to ask the government to cancel another planned raise for the province's doctors and spend the money on patient care and resources for their underpaid and overworked colleagues instead.

Across the province, nurses have been sharing their frustration with their work conditions, staging sit-ins and posting videos to social media.