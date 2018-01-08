Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée's show Big Little Lies dominated at last night's Golden Globes.

Though Vallée himself didn't win a Golden Globe, the acclaimed series won four of the six awards it was nominated for.

The first award of the night went to Nicole Kidman for her performance on the show. She won best actress in a limited TV series for her role.

She thanked Vallée in her speech, saying, "We wouldn't be in existence with this show and it wouldn't be as good as it has been without the mastery of Jean-Marc Vallée and David E. Kelley."

Kelley, the show's creator, also sang Vallée's praises while he, the cast, producers and Vallée accepted the award for best limited TV series.

"He directed every single episode. He took this material into his heart and more importantly, he delivered it from his heart, elevating every page, every performance," Kelley said in his speech. "We are all so grateful."

Big Little Lies also won Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern best supporting actor and actress for their roles on the show.

In September, Vallée won the Emmy for best directing for a limited series.

Margaret Atwood and actor Elisabeth Moss at a reading of The Handmaid's Tale in September. (CBC)

Another Canadian highlight at the awards show was when Elisabeth Moss, who stars on Handmaid's Tale, dedicated her Golden Globe to the iconic Canadian author, Margaret Atwood.

The eponymous series, produced by Hulu, is based on the book by Atwood.