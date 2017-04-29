Protests were held in nine Quebec municipalities on Saturday to denounce the failures the Phoenix payroll system, which has been plagued with problems since last year.

Since the Phoenix system was launched in February 2016, tens of thousands of public servants have been underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all.

Exasperated, local members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC-Quebec) held rallies in front of the offices of some MPs and federal cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Demonstrations were also planned in front of some riding offices.

PSAC-Quebec Executive Vice-President Magali Picard said they protested to send "an unequivocal message to the government that it is definitely time to fix the Phoenix pay system."

"Imagine going to work and not having a paycheque every two weeks. It's unacceptable, and even unconscionable in 2017," she said.

Picard said the government's done very little to fix the problem and wonders why it hasn't switched to a different pay system by now.

"Members of the RCMP and members of the House of Commons have another pay system that is going very well," she said.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office announced the creation of a Ministerial Task Force to address the failures of the federal government's payroll system

Trudeau said the committee, chaired by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, is charged with "achieving the stability of the pay system." However, the office did not provide a deadline for the committee's work.

Picard is skeptical of the process.

"It's been more than a year since the problems became apparently. I really look forward to knowing who is accountable," she said.