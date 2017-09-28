Child-care workers at non-profit daycare centres across Quebec have voted to give their union a six-day strike mandate, threatening a walkout unless there is progress at the negotiating table.

The CSN, the labour federation representing some 11,000 workers in 400 early childhood education centres (CPEs), said that 94 per cent of its members voted in favour of a strike mandate on Thursday.

"It shows the widespread discontent from this sector's workers," said CSN President Jacques Létourneau.

While no strike dates have been set, the labour federation says its members can now walk off the job at the "opportune moment."

The CSN-affiliated daycare workers have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015.

Several bargaining sessions are scheduled over the next several weeks, and union representatives say they are hopeful that the threat of a six-day strike will speed up the pace of negotiations.

Most of the non-monetary issues have now been settled, however, talks are now stalled over salary increases and pension issues, as well as the ratio of children to workers, and the participation of childcare workers on CPE governing boards.