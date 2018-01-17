Quebec Crown appeals Sabrine Djermane's acquittal in terror case

The Quebec Crown is appealing the recent acquittal of 21-year-old Sabrina Djermane.

Djermane and her boyfriend, El Mahdi Jamali, had been detained since 2015. They were tried together last year on three terror-related charges:

Attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act.

Possession of an explosive substance.

Committing an act under the direction of, or for the profit of, a terrorist organization.

A jury found Djermane not guilty on all three counts.

The Crown is appealing her acquittal on the explosives charge.

"The judge committed an error of law by giving the jury erroneous instructions with regards to the interpretation and definition of the term 'explosive substance,'" state court documents filed in the Quebec Court of Appeal.

Jamali was tried on the same three charges and was found guilty of one of them — possessing an explosive without a lawful excuse. Because he had been detained since 2015, Quebec Superior Court Justice Marc David said his sentence had already been purged.

Both were released from detention in December.

Despite the acquittals, the couple still faces a long list of conditions stemming from a peace bond that was issued separately from the criminal charges and which remains in effect.

They must live with their parents, advise police of any change of address and sign a register at an RCMP office once a week. Neither of them can leave Quebec nor apply for a passport.