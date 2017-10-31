The Mistissini detachment of the Eeyou Eenou Police Force is warning people in the Cree communities and schools in Quebec's James Bay region to be on the lookout, after a non-Indigenous man tried to lure a young Indigenous boy into his pick-up truck.

The alleged incident happened Monday in Chibougamau, a community 700 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police said in a statement that they received information from the Sûreté du Québec, "that a non-Native approached a young Native student right after school and asked the young person to get in the vehicle with him."

Police say the alleged occurrence has enough similarities to an incident reported in Mistissini, an hour's drive northwest of Chibougamau, last July, when two Cree girls were approached by an unknown man.

Police said in both cases, the children described a small, grey pick-up truck driven by a Caucasian man in his mid-40s with a two-to-three-day growth of beard and a dark complexion.

The Cree police detachment in Mistissini has shared the information with detachments in all Eeyou Istchee communities, as well as with the Cree School Board.

Police are asking anyone who spots a suspicious vehicle to contact the Eeyou Eenou Police Force's Mistissini detachment at (418) 923-7652 or the Sûreté du Québec at (418) 310-4141.

Police asked anyone who encounters the man not to "directly get involved with the suspect."