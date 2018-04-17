More electric cars, reduction in greenhouse gases part of Quebec government plan
Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard is promising to increase the number of electric cars, improve road safety and lower greenhouse gas emissions as part of a long-term transportation plan.
Election-style announcement outlines Premier Philippe Couillard's goals heading toward Oct. 1 vote
"With this sustainable mobility policy, we will transform the way we move," Premier Philippe Couillard said Tuesday.
The election-style announcement outlined goals for the province through 2030.
The commitments come seven months before the Oct. 1 provincial election.
The targets include:
- a 20 per cent reduction in commuting time.
- a 40 per cent reduction in oil consumption tied to transportation, below 2013 levels.
- a 37.5 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions tied to transportation, below 1990 levels.
- a 20 per cent reduction in the number of cars on the road without a passenger.
Couillard said the province would put $2.9 billion in additional funds toward the goals through 2023.