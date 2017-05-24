Major construction projects around Quebec have ground to a halt this morning after the union representing 175,000 construction workers in the province launched a general unlimited strike.

The government and union representatives negotiated through the night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning, but were unable to strike a deal.

"We just have a minimum of stability in the construction industry and our workers want to keep it," Michel Trépanier, spokesperson for Alliance syndicale.

"To be able to have a balance in their life with their work obligation and their family obligation."

Construction workers went on strike Wednesday morning. Right now, there is no foreseeable end date.

Hundreds of workers picketed at the entrance to the work site to the new Champlain Bridge on Wednesday and the CHUM hospital, two of the big projects underway in Montreal.

Work on the new Turcot Interchange will also be disrupted, a union spokesperson said.

Back to work legislation?

On Tuesday, Labour Minister Dominique Vien said the government was already looking at tabling back-to-work legislation in the event of a general strike, adding that a walkout could mean losses of $45 million a day for the Quebec economy.

Workers picket outside the CHUM hospital on Wednesday. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Employer groups have said the province's anti-strikebreaker law does not apply to the 175,000 construction workers, meaning some sites would be able to stay open if workers showed they wanted to stay on the job during the labour conflict.

Vien is scheduled to hold a news conference about the matter today at 9:30 a.m.

This is the second general strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years.

The collective agreements expired April 30.