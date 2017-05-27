Quebec construction unions and employer groups are back at the negotiating table this weekend as the labour conflict drags on.

Talks resumed earlier this week after Premier Philippe Couillard announced Thursday that he would recall the National Assembly and table back-to-work legislation if the two sides couldn't reach an agreement by Monday.

The Quebec government also announced the addition of a fourth mediator to join the negotiations, in hopes of hammering out a deal before the deadline.

About 175,000 workers have been off the job since talks broke down late Tuesday night, bringing work at construction sites across the province to a halt.

Workers in the industrial sector are asking for more stable work schedules, while salaries are believed to be the main sticking point in the residential sector.

They have been without a contract since April 30.