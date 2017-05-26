As the government-imposed deadline to reach a deal approaches, talks between the two sides in Quebec's construction strike are expected to resume this morning.

Premier Philippe Couillard, who is in Israel on a trade mission, issued an ultimatum Thursday saying that if no deal is reached by Monday, the government will table back-to-work legislation.

Later in the day, Labour Minister Dominique Vien announced the addition of a fourth mediator to help facilitate the negotiation sessions.

About 175,000 workers are off the job after talks between employers and unions broke down late Tuesday night, bringing work on ongoing projects across the province to a halt.

Reports of hostility on job sites

The strike has led to tense confrontations between unionized and non-unionized workers, the latter of whom are still working.

General contractor Julien Greaves works in downtown Quebec City. He said at least once this week, one of his job sites was visited by teams patrolling the city. His employees are not unionized.

He said if they see people working, they try to convince them to stop.

If work continues, they threaten to call in buses full of people to do whatever they can to bring the work to a halt, Greaves said.

In western Quebec, a sometimes 40-member strong mobile strike picket moved from location to location to convince reluctant workers to lay down their tools. (CBC)

"If you want to work, you need to hide," he said.

"It's wrong to stop people who want to work."

Graves said while he's all for people fighting for what they believe in, in his opinion, construction workers in Quebec are well paid.

He said the prices he has to charge his customers in order to be able to pay his workers keep increasing.

"People keep asking [for] more and more and more. Where and when is it going to stop?"

The issues

Workers in the industrial sector are asking for more stable work schedules, while salaries are believed to be the main sticking point in the residential sector.

They are also asking for a pay raise of 2.6 per cent, which includes their pension and insurance. That raise is more than the rate of inflation, which is at 1.6 per cent, but Michel Trépanier, a spokesperson for the alliance of unions, has said he believes that is a reasonable request.

Ironworker Mathew Fortin, picketing at the Champlain Bridge worksite Friday, said he would be disappointed if the workers were legislated back to work without a deal.

"A lot of people think we're going on strike to get more conditions or more advantages, but it's not that. The reality is we just want to keep what we have," he said.

Claude Petit, a former construction worker, was at the Champlain Bridge worksite Friday morning picketing with his grandson Mathew Fortin. Petit said he believes workers' rights are moving backwards. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

Fortin was there with his grandfather Claude Petit, who also worked in construction, though he is long since retired.

Petit said when he started working in the 1950s, he was paid double time to work on weekends, but that is no longer the case.

He said it seems workers' rights are going backward, not forward.

Work on the Champlain Bridge is one of a number of projects that have been affected by the strike. A work blitz, planned for this weekend, has been cancelled.

This is the second general strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years.