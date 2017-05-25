Several solidarity marches, organized by the alliance of unions representing striking construction workers, are planned across Quebec this morning as the labour dispute enters its second day.

About 175,000 workers are off the job after talks between the two sides broke down Tuesday, paralyzing a number of ongoing projects.

The unions and employers involved in the dispute are awaiting word on whether negotiations will resume at some point today.

Tensions are high — some job sites that stayed open became the target of a sudden "flash mob" style picketing Wednesday.

Several employer groups insist Quebec's "anti-scab" law does not apply to workers in the construction industry, so sites could stay open if workers agree.

Workers in the industrial sector are asking for more stable work schedules, while salaries are believed to be the main sticking point in the residential sector.

They have been without a collective agreement since April 30.

Quebec Labour Minister Dominique Vien said while she's hopeful construction workers and their employers can reach an agreement quickly, the province is prepared to table back-to-work legislation if necessary.

The new Champlain Bridge and the long overdue new building for Montreal's French superhospital are among the projects affected by the strike.

This is the second general strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years.