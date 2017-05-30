Construction workers at work sites across Quebec will picket for a final day today before the Quebec government's newly passed back-to-work legislation comes into effect, ending their nearly week-long strike.

Union leaders have said they will challenge the law, which was passed early this morning, in court. The workers are to be back at their job sites starting tomorrow.

The final vote tally was 76 to 21 in favour, with the Liberals and Coalition Avenir Québec voting for the law and the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire voting against it.

The unions claim the law was written in a way that ensures the employers have the best chance to get what they want if the two sides go to arbitration. The reaction from employers to the law was mixed.

Ironworker John T. McComber said it appears the government believes he and other workers like him are expendable, and he feels "disrespected."

Kahnawake's McComber cousins feel disrespected being forced back to work. Ironworkers say morale is key...& it's low right now. #qcpoli pic.twitter.com/0UAfGIn8Kf — @TurnbullJay

He said he isn't sure if the strike made a difference.

"No matter how much manpower we got to show we're against it, the government is going to do what they want anyways. The owners must have better lobbyists than we do."

He said he believes most people will obey the back-to-work order because they want to be working.

Daniel Boyer, president of the Quebec Federation of Labour, one of the most powerful union federations in Quebec, said their members were told to obey the law, but many aren't happy about it.

He said he believes the government should have let the two sides negotiate instead of intervening.

"The significant economic impact [the strike] has on Quebec forces the parties to negotiate faster and find solutions faster. Now we have the opposite effect, employer associations were sitting around and waiting for the law to pass," he said.

Important to end strike, says labour minister

The legislation maintains current working conditions for the province's 175,000 construction workers and grants them a pay raise of 1.8 per cent. They had been asking for a 2.6 per cent raise; the employers were offering 1.6 per cent.

The law also triggers an immediate five-month mediation period to allow labour unions and construction companies to hammer out a new collective agreement, after which they will be required to enter into binding arbitration.

The Liberals didn't accept any amendments proposed by the opposition parties.

Quebec Labour Minister Dominique Vien said it was important to put an end to the strike, which was costing the Quebec economy $45 million per day. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Labour Minister Dominique Vien said in a statement it was important to put an end to the strike, which was costing the Quebec economy $45 million per day.

The strike, which began last Wednesday, was the second such walkout in the Quebec construction industry in four years.

It brought to a halt work on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge replacement and the new French-language superhospital, which has already been subject to delays.