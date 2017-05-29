After days of protests and stalled negotiations, the Quebec government is expected to table legislation today that will force striking construction workers to return to their jobs.

But the workers aren't planning to concede without voicing their displeasure — union organizers say thousands of employees across the province are heading to Quebec City this morning, where a mass demonstration will be held outside the National Assembly.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec are already gathering outside the provincial legislature building ahead of the protest, which is supposed to begin around 11 a.m.

About 175,000 unionized workers walked off the job last Wednesday. Employees in the industrial sector are asking for more stable work schedules. Salaries are one of the main sticking points in the residential sector.

They have been without a collective agreement since April 30.

On Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard said if a deal wasn't reached by today, the government would go ahead with back-to-work legislation.

Unions rejected the employer groups' final offer yesterday afternoon, setting the stage for the government to fulfil its pledge to introduce the special law.