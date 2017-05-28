Construction companies and the unions representing construction workers have only one more day to reach a deal before the province steps in with back-to-work legislation.

The Quebec government is planning to introduce a special law as early as Monday to force a settlement.

But with just hours remaining, the unions say employer representatives aren't serious about cutting a deal to end the strike, now in its fifth day.

This morning, the union that represents the residential sector of the industry withdrew from the negotiation table, but said its last offer still stands.

About 175,000 workers have been off the job since last Wednesday, bringing projects across the province to a halt.

Workers in the industrial sector are asking for more stable work schedules. Salaries are one the main sticking points in the residential sector.

The workers have been without a collective agreement since April 30.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien has urged both sides to strike a deal before the province steps in.

"Every hour represents about $2 million of losses for the Quebec government," she said.