Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Partly Cloudy
19°C
Québec
Partly Cloudy
11°C
Longueuil
Partly Cloudy
21°C
Mirabel
Light Rainshower
19°C
Sherbrooke
Partly Cloudy
19°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Premier urges safety as Canadian troops deployed to help with Quebec flooding
- Quebec communities battle rising water levels through weekend
- Everything you need to know about flooding in and around Montreal
- Patients of rehabilitation centre forced out as flooding continues to wreak havoc in Montreal
- Île Mercier residents not forced to evacuate even as bridge closed to emergency vehicles
- French expats head to the polls in Quebec a day before presidential showdown
- A man, a truck and his canoe: West Islanders join the flood relief effort
- Faces of the flood: Personal stories from Quebec's hardest-hit zones
- The latest on Saturday's flooding situation in Quebec
- Downtown shooting leaves 2 men in 20s with injuries in stable condition
Top News Headlines
- Quebec enlists Canadian Forces in fight against rising floodwaters
- Argentine climber survived 4 days on Mount Logan with thoughts of love and family
- 'Who will look after them?' Many seniors on their own in emptying Tokyo suburbs
- French cybersecurity agency to probe Macron hacking attack
- 3 years after kidnapping, more Chibok girls released in deal with Boko Haram
Most Viewed
- Premier urges safety as Canadian troops deployed to help with Quebec flooding
- Quebec calls in the army to deal with flooding
- A man, a truck and his canoe: West Islanders join the flood relief effort
- St. Lawrence River could rise if N.Y. request to lower Lake Ontario is approved
- Latest updates on the flooding situation in Quebec
- Everything you need to know about flooding in and around Montreal
- After 2 decades, Quebec cold case resolved with guilty plea
- How to cope when your stress levels rise with the floodwaters
- Patients of rehabilitation centre forced out as flooding continues to wreak havoc in Montreal
- Montreal rainfall warning lifted for now, but showers and thunderstorms possible later
Don't Miss
-
New Podcast
Montreapolis: Inside the lives of 8 people making modern Montreal
-
Infographic
William in, Guillaume out: How baby names reflect changes in Quebec's values
-
Public washrooms make comeback in Montreal, 85 years after Camillien Houde's make-work initiative
-
IN DEPTH
Scions of Anglo Montreal sell off the family heirlooms
-
IN DEPTH
'That day was like a scythe': Montreal and the casualty lists of Vimy Ridge
-
Video
Asylum seeker reunites with RCMP officer he says saved his life
-
Analysis
The Rorschach budget: What do you see when you look at Quebec's economic plan?
-
INTERACTIVE
Tour Montreal's historic architecture, starting in the 1600s
-
Feature
Your Montreal roots: Show us your favourite Montreal memory
-
In Depth
Mamadou's nightmare: One man's brush with death crossing U.S.-Quebec border
-
Quiz: How much do you know about the women of Montreal?
-
Photos
How eroding coastline is changing Quebec's Gaspé peninsula
-
Life on the Quebec border in Trump's America
-
MOSQUE SHOOTING
Full coverage of the attack on a Quebec City mosque