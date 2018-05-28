27-year-old man dies after being struck by dump truck in Quebec City

Skip to Main Content
A 27-year-old man has died after he was hit by a dump truck in Quebec City Monday morning.

Quebec City police are investigating after the incident in the La Haute-Saint-Charles borough

CBC News ·
A 27-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck on a work site in Quebec City Monday morning. (Alexandra Duval/Radio-Canada)

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. while paving work was underway on de la Renommée Street in the city's La Haute-Saint-Charles borough. 

Quebec City police say the man was a truck driver, however, he was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. 

"It's a very difficult situation for the workers on the site," Quebec police spokesperson Mélissa Cliche told Radio-Canada. She said crisis counsellors are on site to provide the workers with support.

A security perimeter is in place, with the are around de la Renommée and Rubens streets cordoned off, while the accident is under investigation, said Cliche.

The driver of the dump truck suffered from shock but is otherwise unharmed.

With files from Radio-Canada

