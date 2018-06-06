What to expect in Quebec City during the G7 summit

World leaders and hundreds of international delegates are about to arrive in Quebec for the G7 summit, which opens on Friday in La Malbaie.

While the actual meetings will take place more than 140 kilometres from Quebec City, the main protests are expected to unfold in the streets of the provincial capital.

Here are some survival tips for the next few busy days.

What is the G7?

The Group of Seven (G7) Summit is an annual event that brings together the leaders of seven of the world's leading economies: Canada, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy.

In two days of meetings and informal discussions, the leaders will address issues of concern to their respective countries, including global trade, security and climate change, among others.

Why are people protesting?

Some people take issue with the principle of holding this kind of meeting, which will cost an estimated $600 million for security and accommodation to put up hundreds of delegates flying to Canada.

Others feel world leaders will ignore or gloss over important global issues, including climate change, gender equality and the social impacts of capitalism.

What will stay open in Quebec City?

Most municipal and public services will not be affected during the summit, including:

City Hall.

Libraries.

Public transit.

Waste removal.

Hospitals, clinics.

If the situation changes and officials decide to close any buildings or cancel services, they will inform citizens on the city's website. Public health officials will also post updated information about any closures here.

What is closed?

Quebec's National Assembly (Thursday and Friday).

Several of the main government buildings downtown and in Old Quebec (Thursday and Friday).

Several public and private daycares in Old Quebec (Thursday and Friday).

Quebec City municipal court (Monday to Friday).

Certain elementary and high schools will also be closed, including:

Quebec High School.

St. Patrick's High School.

Collège François-de-Laval.

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

École des Berges.

École Anne-Hébert.

École Joseph-François-Perrault.

École Cardinal-Roy.

Centre Louis-Jolliet.

In the Quebec City borough of Beauport, the following places will also be closed Friday:

Centre d'éducation des adultes (bâtiment du Nouvel-Horizon).

École secondaire Académie Sainte-Marie.

École primaire de l'Harmonie.

École primaire de la Pléiade​.

What about businesses?

Several private corporations, including Desjardins Financial Group and La Capitale Insurance, have decided to close their offices during the summit.

Small business owners in the downtown core can choose to close their doors. If they do, however, they will be ineligible to make an insurance claim through the G7's compensation program in the event that their property sustains any damage.

Merchants have also been warned to keep their doors closed and not to leave outside any sandwich boards or other signage, flower pots, or anything else that could be used as a projectile.

Several restaurants have closed their patios for the weekend.

The Fairmont Château Frontenac and its restaurants will be closed to visitors not staying at the hotel.

Where are protests planned?

Several civil society groups have planned protests over the weekend.

On Thursday:

A march, organized by the Réseau de résistance anti-G7 (RRAG7), will leave from the Parc des Braves in Old Quebec and go toward Quebec City's Convention Centre.

Friday:

A "Day of Disruption," also planned by the RRAG7, will begin in the morning in Quebec City's Beauport neighbourhood, five kilometres east of downtown.

Saturday:

The Coalition pour un forum alternatif au G7 is organizing a full 12 hours of activities and an alternative forum, beginning at noon at the Fontaine de Tourny, in front of Quebec's National Assembly.

A march will depart from the Fontaine de Tourny, at 3 p.m.

What to do if you are affected by tear gas?

Tear gas is not toxic, but it may cause a burning feeling in your eyes, nose and mouth, skin irritation, and difficulty breathing, among other consequences.

If police use tear gas, people participating in the protests, and others who live nearby and are exposed to the gas, may be affected.

Public health authorities recommend:

Distance yourself from the crowd.

Don't crouch, as the gas is heavier than air and settles to the ground.

Don't touch your eyes.

Don't rinse your eyes with water, as this can worsen the effects of the gas.

Take off all contaminated clothing, place them in a closed plastic bag, and wash them in cold water.

Keep your windows closed if you smell the gas in the air; only reopen them once the gas has dissipated.

If your symptoms do not subside, contact Quebec's anti-poison hotline at 1-800-463-5060.

