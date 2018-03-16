Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume is expected to unveil plans for an ambitious public transit project on Friday, after two previous efforts failed.

This would be the third time in less than a decade that Labeaume tries to implement a transit system and encourage people to leave their cars at home.

According to Radio-Canada sources, the latest version would cost more than $2 billion.

Labeaume said dollar amounts haven't been agreed upon yet, but the actual layout of the tramway corridor is completely up to the city.

"It's not a kindergarten drawing contest," he said, emphasizing that he only wants to present the final product to citizens once he knows it is set in stone.

Premier Philippe Couillard has confirmed he will be at the announcement, set for 1:15 p.m.

Labeaume has remained tight-lipped, despite several rumours circulating in local media.

On Thursday, Labeaume said he couldn't provide any details because negotiations with the Quebec government are ongoing.

Transport Minister André Fortin confirmed on Thursday the upcoming budget will include $250 million to pay for the project's blueprints and plans.

"Our role is to open the door to this project," Fortin said, calling for a "21st century, modern" transit system for the city.

This is the tramway model Quebec City presented officially in 2011. (Submitted by Ville de Québec)

Ottawa is expected to pick up 40 per cent of the total price tag through its Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The Quebec government would pay the other 60 per cent, according to Radio-Canada.

First calls for tramway in 2009

Labeaume first introduced the idea of a tramway in 2010, which carried an estimated cost of $1.5 billion.

At the time, the city consulted with citizens, asking them to submit briefs and suggestions on how to improve public transportation in the city for its mobility plan.

Resident Suzie Cloutier said she weighed in because she hoped the city would invest in public transit infrastructure, including a tramway.

Nearly a decade later, Cloutier said she is cautiously hopeful to hear Labeaume talking about a tramway again.

"I still think it's important, but the city is hard to follow," she said.

Quebec City's public bus transit, Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), operates 135 bus routes over 870 kilometres of road. (Julia Page/CBC)

Cloutier lives in the central Limoilou neighbourhood with her family. She said she has been disappointed before by projects falling off the radar.

"It's hard to trust that this project will happen any time soon," she said.

Labeaume squashes two other projects

Without the full financial support of the federal and provincial governments for the tramway, Labeaume ditched the idea in 2014.

He moved onto the idea of a bus rapid transit system, deemed more efficient and adapted to the city's terrain and needs.

Known as the SRB, the plan for that $1.1-billion project also ended up in the trash in 2017, after Labeaume's counterpart on the south shore backed out.

Mayor Gilles Lehouillier said at the time there was little benefit for Lévis considering the high price tag.

Popular support for the project also seemed to be dwindling in the months before the 2017 municipal election.

During the campaign, Labeaume didn't commit to a specific project, saying he "was going to get to work" the day after the vote. Four months later, Labeaume seems ready to take on the beast that is public transit in Quebec City.