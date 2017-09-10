A suspicious package at Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport has led to a police operation and the evacuation of the airport's security zone.

According to airport spokesman Mathieu Claisse, the package was spotted in the zone area after the security screening point around 11 a.m. The area was then evacuated by security personnel.

Provincial and local police are on site.

A 100-metre perimeter has been set up around the suspicious parcel.

Sûreté du Québec explosives technicians were requested to the site.

Some flights have been delayed.