An eight-year-old girl has been struck and killed by a snowplow in Quebec City.

Quebec City police say it happened just before noon in the parking lot of an apartment building complex on Louis XIV Boulevard in the city's Beauport neighbourhood, where the girl lived.

The girl was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old driver of the snowplow is being treated for shock and was also taken to hospital.

Police spokeswoman Cyndi Paré said investigators do not know if the girl was walking alone when she was struck. Two snowplows were in the area at the time.

Police could not yet provide any more details and say it is not yet clear if criminal charges will be laid.

An investigation is underway.

The girl lived in one of the apartment buildings in the complex. (Jean-François Nadeau/Radio-Canada)

Psychological support at school

The girl, whose name has not been released, was a student at nearby École du Bourg-Royal in the borough of Charlesbourg.

The school board is providing psychological support to students and teachers.

A team of psychologists and other professionals was sent to each class on Friday afternoon to talk to students about what happened.

They will tour classrooms again on Monday and psychological support will be available next week for any student or staff member who needs it, said Boulé.

"We understand that this death, which occurred in tragic circumstances, can shock children," said school principal Patricia Boulé in a letter to parents.