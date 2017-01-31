He was arrested and detained for hours, thought to be involved in the fatal shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

It turned out that Mohamed Belkhadir, an engineering student at Laval University, was just a witness to the shooting that killed six people — men he called his brothers — and injured 19 others.

Like the victims, Belkhadir was at the mosque for prayers.

He had left the building and was clearing snow off the stairs outside when he heard the gunshots.

His instinct was to hide. When the noises stopped, he called 911, then he went inside the mosque to see if anyone was still alive.

"I found someone near the door. I didn't know if he was dead or not. I saw another person who was breathing, and I gave him my coat. As I was doing that, I saw a person carrying a weapon," he said.

Quebec provincial and municipal police officers stand guard after a shooting at the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre on Jan. 30, 2017. (Andre Pichette/EPA)

Belkhadir thought it was the shooter, so he ran. He didn't know the person coming toward him was actually a Quebec City police officer.

The police ordered him to get down on the ground, and that's when he realized what was going on.​

No rancour on his part

Police arrested another man who they say called 911 to talk about his role in the shooting not long after they apprehended Belkhadir. Both spent the night in jail.

In the meantime, rumours swirled about who the two men were. They were eventually identified as Belkhadir and Alexandre Bissonnette.

CBC News, based on police sources, was among the news outlets that decided to publish the names of the two suspects the morning after the shooting.

Friends defended Belkhadir, saying it was coincidence he was at the mosque at the time of the shooting, that he was a good guy, that he isn't a violent person.

It turns out they were right; he hadn't been involved.

La SQ confirme qu’un seul des individus arrêté hier soir en lien avec l’#attentat de #Québec est considéré comme suspect. — @sureteduquebec

Shortly after noon Monday, the SQ said in a tweet that only one of the people arrested was a suspect, and the other was an important witness to the violence.

#Attentat de #Quebec Suite à l’enquête, l’autre individu est maintenant considéré comme témoin. — @sureteduquebec

Belkhadir was released.

CBC immediately removed the names of both Belkhadir and Bissonnette, until we could ascertain which of the men arrested was now the lone suspect in the shooting.

Later Monday, Bissonnette was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm.

Despite everything that happened to him, Belkhadir says he isn't holding a grudge against the police.

"They were very nice to me," he said.