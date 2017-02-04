Hundreds of people took part in a march against Islamophobia in downtown Montreal Saturday.

Organizers said the march was meant to support Quebec's Muslim citizens as they try to come to grips with last weekend's deadly shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque.

Six men died and 19 were wounded in the attack during evening prayers last Sunday.

Police have charged Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Similar rallies took place in other cities across Canada.

Several hundred Montrealers took part in Saturday's march against Islamophobia. (Emily Brass / CBC)

'No matter our faith, we're all Quebecers'

The Montreal event started with a gathering at Place Émilie-Gamelin around 12 p.m. Participants then started to march, heading down Berri Street to René-Lévesque Boulevard.

As they marched, they chanted in French, "No matter our faith, we're all Quebecers" and "Yes, yes, yes to peace! No, no, no to hate!"

Organizers told CBC Montreal the goal of the march is to promote unity and pressure politicians to take concrete steps to stop hate-related crimes and the spread of Islamophobia.

Montreal march against Islamophobia0:16

Montreal police reported a spike in calls about hate-related incidents in the days following the shootings, mainly reports of hate speech.

Police are also investigating the vandalizing of the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood on Thursday, the same day a funeral was held for three of the shooting victims elsewhere in Montreal.

Dozens of Montrealers rallied Friday outside the centre to offer their support and condemn the vandalism, which police are investigating as a hate crime.