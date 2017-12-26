It's definitely not the Christmas Eve visit you want — on Sunday, someone broke into a Salvation Army store in Quebec City and stole thousands of dollars, the organization says.

The money was in a safe in the store, which is on Wilfrid-Hamel Boulevard, said spokesperson René Frigon.

He said he has reviewed security video and saw a masked person break down the door, then enter the building, take the safe and leave.

"It was someone who knew there was money in the safe," Frigon said.

Quebec City police have confirmed they are investigating the break-in.

The organization doesn't have insurance to cover losses related to theft and is now asking the public to help out. Donations can be made online.

Last week, it handed out 500 Christmas baskets to those in need.