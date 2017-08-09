Quebec City police have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with a series of robberies in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Following an investigation by the major crimes unit, the man was arrested in a residence on Pouliot Street after midnight on Wednesday. They also arrested a woman in her 50s who they suspect acted as an accessory to one of the crimes.

Police say the man was armed with a knife and acting aggressively when he was arrested. They used rubber bullets and stun guns to subdue him.

The suspect's health was evaluated at a hospital before police brought him to a station for questioning.

In all, five people were robbed and several were injured over a period of two weeks.